When Does Daylight Saving Time End?

Anyone else struggling to get out of bed when it's so dark out outside?

We'll get a little relief in a few weeks when we fall back. After we lose an hour's sleep, sunrise and sunset will be about 1 hour earlier on Sunday, Nov 3, 2019.

"Daylight Saving Time" (DST) is the term used for this adjusted time in the United States and Canada; in Europe, it's called "Summer Time." The time observed during the rest of the year is usually called "Standard Time."

Daylight Saving Time starts on the second Sunday in March of every year and ends on the first Sunday in November. It is observed in all US states except Arizona and Hawaii.

The clocks are adjusted at 02:00 am local time, which means the change happens at different times of the night, depending on the time zone. The clocks move forward from 02:00 am to 03:00 am at the beginning of DST in spring and back from 02:00 am to 01:00 am at the end of fall.

During World War I and World War II, DST was adopted to save fuel. Afterward, some states continued the observance; others did not. To lessen the confusion, Congress passed the Uniform Time Act in 1966, which standardized things - at least for those states that wished to continue the practice.