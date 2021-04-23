When does Chick-fil-A in Clay, in the Syracuse area, open for business?

Quick Answer- The restaurant opens for business on Tuesday, April 27. You can find them at 3974 State Route 31 in front of the Raymour and Flanagan furniture store.

What Hours Will It Be Open?- Chick-fil-A in Clay will be open for business from 6:30AM to 10PM Monday through Saturday.

According to syracuse.com, the restaurant will initially be open for drive-thru and mobile curbside service only, no dine-in service. This is to ensure social distancing and limit contact between employees and customers.

Third-party delivery will also be offered shortly after opening. Guests can take advantage of contactless ordering and payment through the free Chick-fil-A mobile app or through online ordering.

Great news for Central New York- Chick-fil-A of Clay will employ about 130 full- and part-time workers.

Get our free mobile app

Chick-fil-A Opening 3rd Location Onondaga County- Why Not Oneida?

A new Chick-fil-A restaurant has been proposed in the town of DeWitt, which brings the total up to three for Onondaga County. Why can't we get one in Oneida County?

This Chick-fil-A is proposed to have drive-thrus on three sides. So far, this is what may be holding up the approval for DeWitt planners.

When will we see one here in Oneida County?

There Was Google Listing for Chick-Fil-A in New Hartford

When you Googled "new restaurants in utica" one of the listings back in 2019 that would appear was is Chick-Fil-A in the New Hartford Shopping Center. It's 100% certain there is no Chick-Fil-A in the New Hartford Shopping Center, unless someone is selling bootleg chicken out of the back of their car. Read more on that funny story here.

Take A Look Inside The Abandoned ShoppingTown Mall In Dewitt, NY Proposers will need to have a demonstrated history of producing "high quality projects," according to the statement. They will also need to produce financial information related to the project." According to The main purpose of this shoot was to document this historical structure before any alterations occur. I grew up with this mall, I can remember coming here as a kid. This was the place my family did our back to school shopping and the place where I’d blow my allowance at Fun Junction playing laser tag. To see it now is shocking to say the least. The former owner of the mall clearly made no effort to maintain it, let alone stop the hundreds of leaks in the roof. Onondaga County currently owns the ShoppingTown Mall located in Dewitt New York near the Syracuse area. As of today, the mall is abandoned. The future of the building will go to someone who has the best vision for it. Onondaga County has issued an official request for proposals (RFP) for ShoppingTown Mall. The property will be resold to the buyer with the best plan for revitalizing the vacant property.According to CNY Central , proposals are due by 4PM on April 27th. You can find them online here . Jordan Harmon was able to tour the property and take plenty of photos recently with permission from Onondaga County: