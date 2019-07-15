UFO Sightings Over Clay, Clayville and Syracuse

Since the beginning of 2019, there have been 15 sightings of UFOs in Upstate, and within the past three weeks, there have been 3 sightings reported in CNY

Our information comes from the National UFO Reporting Center. They have been in operation since 1974 and claim to be the most comprehensive and up to date UFO information source. Those inClay, Clayville and Syracuse will want to keep an eye the sky to see if they can spot the disk, circle, and fireball that is allegedly flying over the area.

Clay:

Occurred : 6/19/2019 06:15 (Entered as : 06/19/20 6:15)

Reported: 6/22/2019 5:38:30 AM 05:38

Posted: 6/27/2019

Location: Clay, NY

Shape: Disk

Duration:1 minute

Flat disk moved slower than an aircraft then tipped right and accelerated up out of sight extremely fast

On June 19, 2019, at approximately 6:15 AM, I was driving South on Route 481 in the Town of Clay, NY. The sky was bright, mostly clear with the sun rising and mostly wispy high clouds. I spotted an odd, flat profile object moving right to left (West to East, roughly) straight across my windshield field of vision. The object moved extremely slowly, even slower than the aircraft I see landing and taking off every day as I drive near Syracuse Hancock International Airport. I also see Air Force drones flying all the time, as our base at Hancock Field trains Drone pilots for the Air Force.

The object was white to a flat light gray, uniform in color. It looked like a dime flat in profile, without striations on the edge. I followed it with my eyes for approximately one minute, when it suddenly tipped to the right (South) and as it did I saw a very bright glint of silver as it tipped its bottom surface toward the rising sun. It immediately accelerated up and to the Southwest at an approximately 45 degree angle. For a second, I could see its disk shape as it angled away an then it was GONE. Extremely Fast.

Clayville:

Occurred : 6/22/2019 07:00 (Entered as : 6/22/2019 7:00)

Reported: 6/25/2019 8:18:51 AM 08:18

Posted: 6/27/2019

Location: Clayville, NY

Shape: Circle

Duration:10 minutes

Jets Fly Under UFO Craft Or 7 Orbs.

I'm not sure if it was 1 craft or 7 orbs 2 jets flew under the object or objects.

((NUFORC Note: Witness elects to remain totally anonymous; provides no contact information. PD))

Syracuse:

Occurred: 7/10/2019 10:10 (Entered as : 07/10/2019 10:10)

Reported: 7/10/2019 8:19:48 PM 20:19

Posted: 7/12/2019

Location: Syracuse, NY

Shape: Fireball

Duration: 3 minutes

Shooting star (Meteor), and what looked like a red fireball, and made no sound.

I was sitting on the porch smoking a cigarette when I noticed a shooting star; made a wish.

Then through the trees a red light was flying kind of slow, I thought it was a plane at first cause it looked like a red light blinking,but it wasn't. It was a floating fireball moving through the sky. I opened up the door and yelled to my mother to look at this UFO. I turned back around and it was gone.

Do you believe in Aliens? Are aliens flying the UFOs? Let us know in the comments below.