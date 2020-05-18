Amazon Bringing Over 1,000 Jobs to Clay, Opening by Late 2021

Amazon is coming to central New York, taking over a giant warehouse construction crews are currently building in Clay. Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon announced during his daily coronavirus briefing Monday the tenant that has, until today, been a mystery, calling it a "once-in-a-generation project."

While the project is a $350 million investment, the partnership with Amazon will bring at least 1,000 jobs to central New York and $28 million in municipalities, McMahon said.

Anand Mehta, the Regional Director of Operations at Amazon, joined the briefing via video to announce the project, and said the state-of-the-art facility is expected to open for the 2021 holiday shopping season.

"Empire State and its incredible workforce has been vital to our ability to serve our customers and we are proud to continue to invest in the communities across the state," Mehta said.

Mehta also said the facility in Clay will be the first of its kind in Upstate New York.

"Future employees will work alongside Amazon's innovative robotics technology to safely and efficiently pick, pack and ship smaller customer orders such as books, electronics, toys and household goods," Mehta said.

Amazon will also be hiring other positions in the human resources, operation management, safety, security, finance and information technology departments. Mehta said pay for all positions is $15 and above, with a variety of benefits and training.

CNYCentral reports Amazon will move into a 3.7 million square foot warehouse, which will be built off of Morgan Road on the grounds of the Liverpool Public Golf & Country Club.