It’s Back! Food Truck or Treating & Other Fall Fun Returns to This CNY Mall
It's back and better than ever! The Syracuse Food Truck Association is here once again with their 3rd annual Truck or Treat event. A day of fun, food, and spooky festivities for the whole family.
This year, 19 food trucks are pulling up to the Great Northern Mall in Clay, serving some of the best local food from across the state. Add in some free candy and there's nothing you can't find from these trucks.
Tons To Enjoy!
Not only is there food and "truck or treating", but there's so much more to enjoy this year. Join in on the Spooky Splatter Party with Right Mind Syracuse! They'll have white pumpkins for the kids to drip-paint with neon colors. Sounds fun, right?
You can also take part in the costume contest, dance to spooky tunes with the live DJ, and take a tour of a fire truck. Volunteer fire fighters from Moyers Corners will be there to answer any questions and make sure the entire event runs smooth and safely.
SOOO Many Trucks!
With an event as big and fun as this, you can imagine there are tons of food trucks to choose from. Here's who will be at the event:
- Waffle Overload
- D&G’s Mac & Cheese
- Bob Barkers
- Ji-Woo’s CupBops
- The Angry Pig BBQ
- Baja Cali Taco Co
- PB&J’s Lunchbox
- Ali-Baba Gyros & Tacos
- Theo Petros
- Calle Tropical
- Bold Coast Lobster Co
- Elm Street Tacos
- Funk ‘n Waffles
- Cue-Dogs
- Toss & Fire Wood-Fired Pizza
- Byblos Street Grill
- Melt
- Oompa Loompya
- Yum Yum Shack
Every truck will be handing out free candy this year, so be sure to come ready with your costume and an empty stomach.
Is your mouth watering yet? Here's a look at other popular food truck picks!
Oompa Loompya's
Baja Cali Taco Co
Ji-Woo's CupBops
So when is this all going down? The 3rd Annual Truck or Treat event is being held at the Great Northern Mall on Saturday, October 29th from 12-6pm. No admission is necessary, but you are recommended to register ahead of time for the Spooky Splatter Party.