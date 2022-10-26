It&#8217;s Back! Food Truck or Treating &#038; Other Fall Fun Returns to This CNY Mall

It’s Back! Food Truck or Treating & Other Fall Fun Returns to This CNY Mall

Credit - Syracuse Food Truck Association via Facebook

It's back and better than ever! The Syracuse Food Truck Association is here once again with their 3rd annual Truck or Treat event. A day of fun, food, and spooky festivities for the whole family.

This year, 19 food trucks are pulling up to the Great Northern Mall in Clay, serving some of the best local food from across the state. Add in some free candy and there's nothing you can't find from these trucks.

Credit - Syracuse Food Truck Association via Facebook
loading...

Tons To Enjoy!

Not only is there food and "truck or treating", but there's so much more to enjoy this year. Join in on the Spooky Splatter Party with Right Mind Syracuse! They'll have white pumpkins for the kids to drip-paint with neon colors. Sounds fun, right?

You can also take part in the costume contest, dance to spooky tunes with the live DJ, and take a tour of a fire truck. Volunteer fire fighters from Moyers Corners will be there to answer any questions and make sure the entire event runs smooth and safely.

Credit - Syracuse Food Truck Association via Facebook
loading...

SOOO Many Trucks!

With an event as big and fun as this, you can imagine there are tons of food trucks to choose from. Here's who will be at the event:

  • Waffle Overload
  • D&G’s Mac & Cheese
  • Bob Barkers
  • Ji-Woo’s CupBops
  • The Angry Pig BBQ
Credit - Syracuse Food Truck Association via Facebook
loading...
  • Baja Cali Taco Co
  • PB&J’s Lunchbox
  • Ali-Baba Gyros & Tacos
  • Theo Petros
  • Calle Tropical
Credit - Syracuse Food Truck Association via Facebook
loading...
  • Bold Coast Lobster Co
  • Elm Street Tacos
  • Funk ‘n Waffles
  • Cue-Dogs
  • Toss & Fire Wood-Fired Pizza
Credit - Syracuse Food Truck Association via Facebook
loading...
  • Byblos Street Grill
  • Melt
  • Oompa Loompya
  • Yum Yum Shack
Credit - Syracuse Food Truck Association via Facebook
loading...

Every truck will be handing out free candy this year, so be sure to come ready with your costume and an empty stomach.

Is your mouth watering yet? Here's a look at other popular food truck picks!

Oompa Loompya's

Credit - Syracuse Food Truck Association via Facebook
loading...

Baja Cali Taco Co

Credit - Syracuse Food Truck Association via Facebook
loading...

Ji-Woo's CupBops

Credit - Syracuse Food Truck Association via Facebook
loading...

So when is this all going down? The 3rd Annual Truck or Treat event is being held at the Great Northern Mall on Saturday, October 29th from 12-6pm. No admission is necessary, but you are recommended to register ahead of time for the Spooky Splatter Party.

13 New York Restaurants Make List Of Food Networks Best Pasta In The Country

Food Network recently published a list of the "98 Best Pastas In The United States" and honored New York State with 13 shout outs. Even within that shoutouts, Syracuse and Upstate New York had 2 slots.

They broke the list down to specific dishes you can enjoy at these restaurants. Here's those restaurants on the list:

26 Iconic New York Foods That Make Our Mouths Drool

There is no food comparable to New York food and we're here to prove it with 26 New York dishes that will make your eyes grow big and your mouth water.

7 Foods We'd Love to See at the New York State Fair in 2023

Because everyone prefers their heart attacks in different forms!

Do You Agree With These Food Choices? An Upstate New York Food Hall of Fame

Top 10 Best Burger Finalist In New York State

Every year the New York Beef Council holds a competition to find the best burger in the state and this week they released their Top 10 finalists for 2022. 
Filed Under: Clay, great northern mall, syracuse food truck association, truck or treat
Categories: Events, This And That
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 96.9 WOUR