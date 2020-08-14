Missing a bike? New York State Police found two and want to return them to the owners.

The two bikes were found in the town of Clay and Salina. The first bike is a red Mongoose inferno that was found on July 16th on the front lawn of a Bear Road residence in the town of Clay.

The second bike is a blue Canyon Run Freespirit that was found on July 31st on the lawn of a home on Brookfield Road in the town of Salina.

Photo Credit - New York State Police

If anyone recognizes either bike or has any information on who owns them, they are asked to contact State Police Headquarters at (315) 366-6000.