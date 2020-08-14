State Police Looking to Return Stolen Bikes
Missing a bike? New York State Police found two and want to return them to the owners.
The two bikes were found in the town of Clay and Salina. The first bike is a red Mongoose inferno that was found on July 16th on the front lawn of a Bear Road residence in the town of Clay.
The second bike is a blue Canyon Run Freespirit that was found on July 31st on the lawn of a home on Brookfield Road in the town of Salina.
If anyone recognizes either bike or has any information on who owns them, they are asked to contact State Police Headquarters at (315) 366-6000.