A Food Truck Takeover Is Coming To One Syracuse Area Mall
If you have a fever for food trucks, Syracuse is going to be where you'll want to go.
You Won't Have To Wait All Too Long
While we still have a little bit of time before the fair season hits Central New York, you won't have to wait until then for fair food. To find this fair food, you also don't have to go far. The #SYRFoodTrucks Takeover is happening in Clay and starts at the end of this month.
April Means Yummy, Yummy Food
Mark the date in your calendars and then head to the Great Northern Mall. The parking lot will be jam-packed with nearly 20 food trucks for the first week. April 27th, which is a Wednesday, will be the first of many weeks to go.
What Food Trucks Will Be There?
- Toss & Fire
- Via Napoli Express Inc.
- Byblos Street Grill
- Ali Baba
- Blueberries & Lace
- Bob Barkers
- PB&J's Lunch Box
- Melt
- Mamacita’s Food Truck
- Callé Tropical
- Carvel DeWitt
- The Angry Pig BBQ
- Limp Lizard Bar & Grill
- It's A Utica Thing!
- Ma & Pa's Kettle Corn
- The Birdsong Cafe
- Oompa Loompyas
- Waffle Overload
- Elm Street Tacos
At the moment, it looks to be happening every single Wednesday from April 27th until August 3rd at the Great Northern Mall parking lot in Clay. Each week might have slightly different food trucks on hand but click here for the full weekly list.
Excited? Which food truck are you looking forward to most? Let us know inside our station app.
