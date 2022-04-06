A Food Truck Takeover Is Coming To One Syracuse Area Mall

If you have a fever for food trucks, Syracuse is going to be where you'll want to go.

You Won't Have To Wait All Too Long

87741362 Hemera Technologies loading...

While we still have a little bit of time before the fair season hits Central New York, you won't have to wait until then for fair food. To find this fair food, you also don't have to go far. The #SYRFoodTrucks Takeover is happening in Clay and starts at the end of this month.

April Means Yummy, Yummy Food

Chef preparing tacos alexsalcedo loading...

Mark the date in your calendars and then head to the Great Northern Mall. The parking lot will be jam-packed with nearly 20 food trucks for the first week. April 27th, which is a Wednesday, will be the first of many weeks to go.

What Food Trucks Will Be There?

Couple buying pasta from food truck at outdoor market Kritchanut loading...

Toss & Fire

Via Napoli Express Inc.

Byblos Street Grill

Ali Baba

Blueberries & Lace

Bob Barkers

PB&J's Lunch Box

Melt

Mamacita’s Food Truck

Callé Tropical

Carvel DeWitt

The Angry Pig BBQ

Limp Lizard Bar & Grill

It's A Utica Thing!

Ma & Pa's Kettle Corn

The Birdsong Cafe

Oompa Loompyas

Waffle Overload

Elm Street Tacos

At the moment, it looks to be happening every single Wednesday from April 27th until August 3rd at the Great Northern Mall parking lot in Clay. Each week might have slightly different food trucks on hand but click here for the full weekly list.

Man serving food to customer Antonio_Diaz loading...

Excited? Which food truck are you looking forward to most? Let us know inside our station app.

