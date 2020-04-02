Woman Arrested For Letting 9-Year-Old Son Drive BMW

A Clay woman is facing Child Endangerment charges following an alarming incident.

New York State Police say 31-year-old Aunjanaya Ramdath allegedly allowed her 9-year-old son to drive her BMW X3 in a residential neighborhood.

Police say they were made aware of the incident due to the fact Ramdath was in the passenger seat of the vehicle recording a video of her son driving. She then uploaded the video to the internet.

She was arrested and issued an appearance ticket for a later court date in the Town of Clay.