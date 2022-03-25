With spring here, the Oneida-Herkimer Solid Waste Authority will be opening its Household Hazardous Waste facility on Friday, April 1 for its 30th season.

Household hazardous waste will be accepted at the Authority’s Utica EcoDrop location on Leland Avenue, Monday through Friday from 8:00 to 4:00 and Saturdays from 7:00 to 2:00.

It’s open to all residents of Herkimer and Oneida Counties and there is no charge to residents.

Household hazardous waste includes paint, chemicals, pesticides, oven cleaners and photographic chemicals.

Households are limited to dropping off 14 wet gallons and/or 20 dry pounds of household hazardous wastes per trip.

Only liquid paint will be accepted; empty paint cans or cans with hardened paint are garbage items and should be placed in the garbage with their lids removed.

If improperly disposed of, household hazardous wastes can pose threats to personal, public and environmental health.

If left around the house, the hazardous materials can harm children and pets, even if the products are expired.

It's important to note that Household hazardous waste will not be accepted at the Rome EcoDrop.

Businesses in Oneida and Herkimer counties may also qualify to use the HHW Facility.

Businesses, schools, farms and other organizations that are considered conditionally exempt may utilize the facility by appointment only. Businesses may be charged fees for disposal of certain wastes

The HHW facility will be open until September 30.

The Authority will be highlighting this milestone by launching a “30 Days of HHW” campaign on Facebook and Instagram.

For more information on household hazardous waste disposal, you can call the Authority at (315) 733-1224 or visit ohswa.org

