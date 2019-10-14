What’s Open On Columbus Day

On Columbus Day, we acknowledge the day in 1492 when Italian explorer Christopher Columbus first spotted America.

The day first became a legal holiday in the U.S. in 1892 as "Discovery Day." It became a federal holiday in 1937 following a proclamation by President Franklin Roosevelt.

Until 1970, Columbus Day was observed on Oct 12, no matter which day of the week it occurred. After 1970, the holiday was moved to the second Monday in October for the Uniform Monday Holiday Act that moved certain holidays on Mondays.

Hawaii, Alaska, Oregon, and South Dakota do not recognize Columbus Day at all; however, Hawaii and South Dakota mark the day with an alternative holiday.

Here's what's open and closed: