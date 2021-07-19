What’s Going On? Another Wildly Popular Food Vendor Backed Out Of NYS Fair

Have you been noticing a trend here? It seems like now we are up to five incredibly loved food vendors who will not be making an appearance this year, the reason is sad.

So, who are the others you ask? We have reported in the past about Gianelli Sausage, but also bowing out of the 2021 Great New York State Fair will be some other staples. Dinosaur BBQ being one. A few more favorites that won't be in Syracuse for the people attending the fair are Haddock’s Paddock and Baker’s Chicken Coop. Hope you didn't want to get some delicious chicken tenders.

Tully's Good Times will not be at the fair for the 2021 season. Why do you ask? Well, labor shortages. There are so many businesses right now that are struggling because they just can't hire people. It isn't like they can't, but they aren't getting people to apply. There are so many reasons as to why people are probably not applying for jobs, but we don't need to get into that.

What we do need to get into is the fact that a business that has thrived for years, enough to become a staple of the New York State fair won't be attending. If you love being able to grab some delicious chicken tenders from Tully's Good Time's, now you can't. They are putting every ounce of energy they have into their restaurants which makes all the sense in the world. So, luckily you can still make the trip to have those chicken tenders if you wish, just not at the fair.

