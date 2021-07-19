With the summer concert season underway, the state will be targeting underage drinking.

Governor Andrew Cuomo says state investigators will be on patrol at popular summer concert venues to crack down on underage drinking and the use of fake ID’s to purchase alcohol.

"New Yorkers fought hard against COVID-19, and because of their toughness, we can once again enjoy live music at the outstanding venues across this state," Cuomo said. "As we continue to overcome the tragedies of the past year, I urge everyone to celebrate responsibly. Through this enforcement effort, investigators are working together to combat a dangerous problem and keep New Yorkers safe."

“Operation Prevent will begin this week and continue throughout the summer, with enforcement sweeps conducted at Darrien Lakes Performing Arts Center, Saratoga Performing Arts Center, CMAC in Canandaigua , the Lakeview Amphitheater and Jones Beach.

Operation Prevent is an ongoing effort to stop and prevent underage drinking, promote healthier choices among young New Yorkers and enhance roadway safety.

According to the NYS Office of Addiction Services and Supports, teens who drink are more likely to:

Be involved in car crashes, experience alcohol poisoning, commit or fall victim to murder or suicide.

Become victims or perpetrators of physical or sexual assault, compared to peers who do not drink.

Have run-ins with the law, face trouble in school or take part in other potentially addictive behaviors such as drug use or gambling.

In 2019, DMV investigators carried out enforcement sweeps at 127 locations statewide and seized a record 918 fake ID’s.

Over 1,000 citations were issued to people trying to buy alcohol when underage.

