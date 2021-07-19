Just when we start to think that things are turning around, the Delta variant of Covid-19 is hitting. Many of us wonder if that means that another lockdown could be coming our way. The good news is that deaths seem to be very low but we are still anxious.

Get our free mobile app

Parents are wondering what the Delta variant could mean for their kids for the upcoming school year. My daughter, Tara will be a senior, and I'm hoping that she's not going to have to go through what so many 12th graders had to deal with last year.

The thing about anxiety is that it can appear suddenly and can be hard to shake. I wake up anxious more times than I want to admit and that is NO way to begin a day.

Signs Of Anxiety:

Are you having trouble concentrating or "zoning out?" I can't believe how often my train of thought gets derailed. It's been hot so that hasn't helped, in fact, I never remember the heat affecting me this way. Heat and anxiety don't mix.

Do you start one project, think of something else that needs to be done, and begin that project? This happens to me all the time and I forget to go back and finish the first project.

Do you find yourself getting upset over the small things? I've always believed in the saying "Don't sweat the petty things and don't pet the sweaty things." I never totally understood the saying but I embraced it. Things that I never gave a second thought about are the things that I can't seem to forget.

We are terrible at seeing the signs of anxiety in ourselves but we can usually spot it in others. Let them know that you care and they are not alone. Helping someone else just might help you too.

I like to remind others (and myself), that someone would miss you if you weren't here and don't do life alone, we weren't made that way.

How to Protect Yourself When There's An Active Manhunt Where You Are