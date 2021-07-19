COVID Cases Have Officially Tripled in New York
COVID cases continue to rise at alarming numbers across New York State.
On Sunday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo confirmed 1.51 percent of COVID tests in the past 24 hours came back positive, the highest one-day positive rate in months.
Out of 75,846 tests, 1,142 were positive, according to Cuomo. Exactly two weeks ago, 368 tests out of 48,317 came back positive.
"New Yorkers have fought COVID-19 every single step of the way during this pandemic, but there's one final push we have to make, and that's the need for everyone to get vaccinated,"Cuomo said. "Getting shots in arms is key to our success against this terrible virus, and if you haven't gotten yours yet, I urge you to make an appointment or walk into one of the many sites we have across the state. Help yourself, your family and your community by getting your shot today."
New York's COVID numbers continue to creep up. The positive infection last week was just over 1 percent while it was about 0.63 percent two weeks ago.
The seven-day COVID positivity rate across the state has risen to 1.26 percent.
