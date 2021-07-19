Grab A Shovel and Treasure Hunt! Iconic Mobster Buried A Cool $50 Million In Upstate NY

This could be your moment, there is somewhere between $50 and $100 million dollars buried in Upstate New York. Also, experts seem to have an idea where it may be.

This is almost one of those "what would you do with a million dollars?" type things. Except, what would you do with $100 million dollars? If you have a shovel, and you want to see some of the best scenery New York State has to offer, you could become pretty rich.

Have you heard of Dutch Schultz? His real name was Arthur Flegenheimer. Like many other mobsters in the New York area during the 1920s, Schultz hit it rich by bootlegging alcohol. That made him a very wealthy man, very fast. Also like many other mobsters of the time, he wasn't exactly popular amongst his colleagues (fellow mobsters). Eventually, he went down the racketeering route, was arrested, released, and shot. That pretty much gives you a little bit of background on the man whose money you could be looking for.

According to the Times Union, Schultz may have been stashing money just to be safe in case he got deeper in trouble with the law. Grab the money and go seemed to be the game plan. Well, here is the funny thing. When he was about to die, he left a very, very good hint of where everything is. Some of his final words mentioned not to let Satan draw you too fast. Times Union also makes mention that that leads to the theory of the money being located in the town of Phoenicia, which has a lot of statues portray none other than the devil himself. That same theory also includes a map that gives a good educated guess as to where the "treasure" might be located in Phoenicia.

Phoenicia is a small town located in the Catskill Mountains just a little west of Kingston. By small, think microscopic. There is a population of around 300 according to the most recent census. But that town may have an abundance of wealth buried there. Cash, gold coins, and other valuable items that in the 1930s would have been worth a meager $5-$9 million dollars. In today's money, you're talking a life-changing $50-$100 million easy.

Will you be digging?

Finding that would sure make a good little summer activity, right? How about these.

