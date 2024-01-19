The Money New Yorkers Save Doing Dry January is Truly Eye-Opening

It's hard to escape alcohol culture here in America. Kitschy sayings about booze are everywhere. You're probably familiar with their Greatest Hits, including:

I have mixed drinks about feelings! Vodka may not be the answer, but it's worth a shot!

Beer: Because no great story ever started with someone eating a salad!

Needless to say, Americans love to drink. And there's nothing inherently wrong with that... but it can get a little exhausting.

Canva Canva loading...

Certainly, taking a hiatus from booze has a slew of health benefits, including mental clarity and weight loss. But beyond the prospect of a thinner waistline, what's sure to expand is your wallet. Cutting out booze actually puts money back in your pocket, and the amount may shock you.

via GIPHY

Think about how much you spend per drink at a bar or restaurant. $5 on the low end, $15 on the high end. (Welcome to 2024.) That adds up, man.

Obviously no two people's drinking habits are alike, but a survey from 2020 found that the average millennial spent $300 a month on alcohol. That's $3,600 a year! If you had that amount right now in one lump sum, would you spend it all on booze? Probably not.

GET A MASSAGE... ONCE A MONTH?!

I remember one time a friend told me they got a massage every month. That blew my mind. Every month! Imagine the cost!

Then I realized I was easily spending the same amount on beer.

You mean to tell me I could be getting rubbed down instead?!

via GIPHY

Another quick anecdote: I went to see Judas Priest last year. Walked by the merch stand, and was devastated by the prices. $45 for a t-shirt?! You gotta be kidding me!

...I then proceeded to drink four tallboys at $12 apiece. And I didn't have anything to show for the great concert I had been to.

This piece isn't meant to be preachy, just to suggest that abstaining for alcohol for just month opens doors to a lot of different financial opportunities. Scaling back the booze is a proven way to accumulate more money. Because in today's America, the only figures not growing bigger are the salaries.

New York State's 10 Drunkest Counties According to County Health Rankings and Roadmaps , these are the 10 New York counties with the highest rates of excessive alcohol consumption among adults. The CDC says exessive drinking includes binge drinking which is "...defined as consuming 4 or more drinks on an occasion for a woman or 5 or more drinks on an occasion for a man.." and heavy drinking which " ...for women...is 8 drinks or more per week/For men, heavy drinking is 15 drinks or more per week."

Gallery Credit: Matty Jeff

Most Commonly Broke New York State Liquor Laws Can you have an open bar in New York State? Are jello shots illegal at the bar? Can you play cards at a bar in New York State? Gallery Credit: Rob Banks