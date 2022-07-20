What Is The Most Popular Ice Cream in New York State?

Summer in New York is getting HOT, and ice cream is always a wonderful solution for beating the heat.

We all have that one (or two) ice cream flavor that is our go-to whenever we go our fo the delectable treat. For me, it's the Banana Cream Pie flavor from Perry's - but that doesn't fall in line with the most popular flavor in New York State.

It's National Ice Cream Month, and that's why Instacart published a study regarding the most popular ice cream flavors in America.

Because vanilla is hands down the most purchased ice cream flavor in every state — accounting for more than a quarter (26.2%) of all ice cream sales in the U.S. — we dug a little deeper to find out what people are buying when they step out of their vanilla comfort zone. To do this, we determined which ice cream flavor each state buys the most compared to the national average.

According to Instacart, the most popular ice cream in New York is PISTACHIO. Very interesting.

Instacart Instacart loading...

Where Did Pistachio Ice Cream Come From?

The invention of pistachio ice cream is credited to James Wood Parkinson, which is said to have come up with the idea in Philadelphia, USA in 1940, according to Nosey Chef.

At the time, Philadelphia ice cream was made differently to French ice cream. In the States, the recipe was simply churned milk, cream, sugar and flavorings. There was no custard step. But the popularity of pistachio ice cream meant that European ice cream makers started to add pistachio flavors to their own, custardy ice creams.

Who knew?

You can find Pistachio ice cream at basically any ice cream parlor, but here's a fun recipe if you're looking to make it yourself (courtesy of angsarap.net.)

Ingredients

2 1/2 cups cream

cream 1 1/2 cup milk

milk 1 1/4 cups sugar

sugar 4 eggs yolks, lightly beaten

eggs yolks, lightly beaten 100 g shelled pistachios, roughly ground

shelled pistachios, roughly ground 1/2 tsp almond extract

almond extract drops of green food color

drops of yellow food color

Instructions

In a sauce pan combine cream, milk and sugar. Heat slowly while continuously mixing until it reaches nearly boiling point (do not boil) and sugar is completely dissolved Place egg yolks in a mixing bowl then slowly pour around a cup of the heated cream mixture while whisking. Pour egg mixture to the sauce pan together with the pistachios then continue to heat while continuously mixing. Dip a tablespoon and see if liquid sticks to the back side, if it does then you can now turn the heat off. Place in a heat proof container; add drops of yellow food color, green food color and almond extract. Let it cool down, once cooled down place in the fridge for at least four hours. Prepare your ice cream maker and pour the cream mixture, churn according to ice cream manufacturer’s instruction. Mine took 30-35 minutes. You can now eat the ice cream at this stage, but if you prefer a firm ice cream freeze for at least 6 hours.

Are you a fan of pistachio ice cream - or do you prefer a different flavor? Let us know inside our station app.

Take a Lick! Grab a Cone at Any of These 21 Classic New York Ice Cream Stands! A rite of passage from winter to spring in Upstate New York is the opening of the 100 roadside ice cream stands in the region. Here are 21 of the best.

The Best Ice Cream In The Utica Area