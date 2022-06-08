West Canada Creek Tubing Back For Summer Floating Fun With New Bus

West Canada Creek Tubing is back for summer floating fun.

The company has been working since last summer to find a way to transport tubers and still comply with new state rules that require tubing company buses to be treated like school buses. "We have to follow all the New York State rules that involve additional insurance, licensing, inspections," company officials said.

West Canada Creek Tubing New Bus

West Canada Creek Tubing now has a new bus that will comply with those state rules, but it hasn't arrived yet.

We are getting a new bus. But we are waiting for shipment....so until it arrives we are only renting tubes for $10/tube, but you must provide all the transportation.

Man floating down a canal in a blow up tube kitzcorner/Think Stock loading...

Tube Rentals & Two Cars

You can rent a $10 tube but you'll need two cars. One to leave at West Canada Creek Tubing and one to transport the people and tubes up to the put-ins.

Once the new bus arrives, we will be back to our original system of transporting tubes and people again. We will keep you up to date with the bus as we are kept in the loop. While it will be a bit rough now, in the end, it will all be good again.

West Canada Creek Tubing typically doesn't rent tubes until Father's Day weekend. "The river is still very cold and even the short trip has been quite chilly."

Some people tubing on a river in West Virginia. weaver1234/Think Stock loading...

Short Trips & Day Long Floats

West Canada Creek floating trips range from short floats that are one hour to leisurely day-long floats that can last up to six hours. All trips include shuttle service when the new bus arrives, tubes, and a life jacket.

You're welcome to bring your own tube and beverages, as long as they aren't in a glass bottle. Don't forget proper footwear, which is required, suntan lotion so you don't burn, and anything else you need to enjoy a lazy day on the water.

Learn more and reserve your relaxing float at Westcanadacreektubing.com.

Credit - Immo Wegmann via Unsplash Credit - Immo Wegmann via Unsplash loading...

Tube the Adirondacks

You may not be able to float down the West Canada Creek but you can grab a tube, pack a cooler of drinks and relax for the day at the Adirondack Adventure Center near Lake George, New York.

The three-hour Lazy Lynx Float is fun for the whole family while still social distancing. You can even rent your own floating cooler to keep your beverages cold.

If you’re looking for something a little more fast-paced, go white water rafting, zip-lining, or tree climbing. Spend the day whitewater rafting down the Sacandaga River. Or take on the Treetop Adventure, a state-of-the-art aerial adventure course where you can jump, climb and zipline your way through the beautiful forest canopy. There's even a 63-foot plunge from the QuickJump XL free fall if you're brave enough.

Combo packages are available if you want to do it all. Book your Adirondack adventure and learn more at adktubing.com.

Photo Credit - Adirondack Adventure Center Photo Credit - Adirondack Adventure Center loading...

Ausable Chasm Float

The longest tubing trip in New York is on the oldest natural attraction in the United States. Explore the Grand Canyon of the Adirondacks this summer as you take a trip to Ausable Chasm to enjoy hiking, camping, whitewater rafting, or tubing.

Float tours are very popular in the summer and maybe more so this year after being canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus. You're advised to arrive as early in the day as possible to avoid a possible wait. Reservations aren't available, so you may have to wait 30 minutes or more after 12pm.

Tubes and life jackets are provided for anyone 13 and older.

For the more adventurous, there's rafting that includes a few rapids, rock climbing, rappelling, and hiking the beautiful trails along the Ausable Chasm.

Since 1870, more than 10 million visitors have witnessed what mother nature has provided: a uniquely carved, vertical-walled canyon made of 500 million-year-old rock.

Ausable Chasm is 12 miles south of Plattsburgh, New York, and is a must-visit. Find out everything there is to see and do at AusableChasm.com.

21 Adventures You Need to Add to Your Summer Bucket List