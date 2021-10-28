Forget the skis and the snowboards. Tube down the mountain at night this winter under colored lights that pulse to the beat of the music.

Lunar Lights Tubing at Peek n Peak Resort in Western New York transforms nighttime snow tubing into a thrilling experience with an ever-changing light show. Thousands of LED lights pulse, fade, and change color to music. On select nights, there's even a live DJ at the hill.

Photo Credit - Peek n Peak Resort

There's extra room to slide too. 4 snow tubing lanes were added at Peek n Peak last season, bringing the total to 14.

You won't have to wear yourself out walking back up the hill either. There's a Magic Carpet Lift that brings both you and your tube back to the top every time.

Photo Credit - Peek n Peak Resort

Lunar Lights Snow Tubing starts at 4 PM on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays. Tickets are $25.

Peek n Peak Resort is located at 1405 Old Road in Clymer, New York. Learn more and get tickets at pknpk.com.

With the first significant snowfall of the season arriving in New York at Whiteface Mountain on Wednesday, October 27, it won't be long before winter enthusiasts will be able to enjoy everything the winter season has to offer. From skiing, snowboarding, and tubing on New York mountains, to snowmobiling the countless trails across the state, there's plenty to do when the snow blankets the ground.

