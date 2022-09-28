New & Improved Tubing Trips to Private Island Coming to NY River in 2023

New and improved tubing trips are coming to a New York waterway near you for the 2023 lazy river tubing season.

The Adirondack Adventure Center is expanding for the 15th season. Owner Dane Morton has purchased 165 acres of land along the beautiful Buttermilk section of the Hudson River. It will be used as a private access point for the Lazy River Tubing trips starting in the Spring of 2023 and even includes a stop at the private island. "This land purchase is the first phase of a massive 3 phase plan to upgrade the tubing experience," said Morton.

From Dreams to Reality

Morton, who grew up as a whitewater rafting guide, always dreamed of owning his own adventure company. In 2009 he made that dream a reality, opening the Adirondack Adventure Center. "I started the business because I love showing people the beauty of our area in a unique and adventurous way."

That first year 1500 people got to experience that beauty. Last year, Morton said 30,000 visited the Adirondack Adventure Park which has expanded over the years to include rafting, a treetop adventure, and a zipline park. "We now have a lot of return customers, some of which have been coming since year one and they become like friends."

More Trips, Less Waiting in 2023

The latest expansion will increase daily trips from 4 every 90 minutes to 6 trips every 60 minutes. And there will be a private access point to the river to allow everyone to get on the water faster. "No more having to wait for other companies or the general public to access the river."

Private Island

No more waiting on tubes either. The new on-river tube storage will put an end to guides having to unload tubes from the buses. And that ride to the river will be a smoother one too in 2023. "No more one-lane dirt road with potholes."

Once you're on the water you'll be able to stop wherever and whenever you want instead of waiting on guides. But don't forget to stop at the new island. "As part of the land purchase, there will now be a private beach and private island to explore and enjoy. Talk about getting more bang for your buck."

Future Adirondack Adventures

As for the rest of the expansion plans, Morton says he's not letting any cats out of the bag just yet. "Each additional phase will dramatically improve the tubing experience and add new features to experience the beauty of the area in a completely unique way, all while leaving the smallest footprint possible."

To see all Adirondack Adventure Center has to offer and plan your lazy trip down the river in 2023 visit ADKTubing.com.

