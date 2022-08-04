Stay Cool By Floating the Day Away on 6 Lazy River Tubing Trips in New York

The dog days of summer have arrived. Stay cool by floating the day away on one of New York's beautiful rivers.

Black River

Spend a few hours floating, swimming, and just hanging with your family and friends through the beautiful Black River Canyon for the day. You're even encouraged to bring your own cooler. With the stunning scenery and deep water, this is a self-guided adventure you won’t want to miss.

Our “Tube Taxi” will shuttle you upstream, then enjoy a relaxing float with friends & family down the beautiful rock-walled Black River Canyon.

Learn more about the new lazy tubing floats and whitewater rafting options down the Black River Canyon at Whitewaterchallengers.com.

Float through the Grand Canyon of the Adirondacks for the longest tubing trip in New York, on the oldest natural attraction in the United States.

Enjoy a day of adventures you won't find at any other single location in the Adirondacks at the Ausable Chasm. There's hiking, rock climbing, rappelling, and whitewater rafting for the adrenaline junkies or floating down the river for those just looking to relax. There's even a campground where you can spend the night and do it all again the next day.

Float tours are very popular so you're advised to arrive as early in the day as possible to avoid waiting. Reservations aren't available, so you may have to wait 30 minutes or more after 12 PM. Get details at Ausablechasm.com.

Lower Hudson River

Take in the beauty of Lake George along the Lower Hudson River. Adirondack Extreme Adventure took over the old Tubby Tubes company and renamed it Tubby Tubes River Co. Enjoy a two-hour round trip lazy river adventure.

We have been putting smiles on thousands of visitors for over 20 years! Sit back and relax in the crisp, clean water and float through the picturesque Southern Adirondack mountains.

To learn more and experience a day enjoying the beauty of the Adirondacks visit Adirondackextreme.com.

Sacandaga River

Float down the Sacandaga River while you take in the views of the mountains. If you want a little more action, you can ride the ripples and rock the rapids as you take your tube down class II and III whitewater rapids.

Not only will you cool off, but the excitement and fun will have you coming back for more.

Learn more and book your relaxing or rapid-filled float at 4SOC.com.

Delaware River

Hang out on the banks of the Delaware River while tubing through the Skinners Falls rapids as many times as they want.

Tubers can schedule a five-mile tubing trip from Skinners Falls to Narrowsburg. The trip entails a full day of river floating, an average of five hours, depending on the height of the river.

Learn more and book your all-day river float at Landersrivertrips.com.

West Canada Creek

You can tube down the West Canada Creek, but you'll have to do it on your own this year. The West Canada Creek Tubing company isn't offering shuttles or tube rentals for the 2022 summer season. The company hopes to resume tubing operations next Spring when the new bus arrives.

If you have your own tubes and two cars, tubing down the West Canada Creek on your own is a piece of cake.

