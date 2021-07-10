WARNING: Here’s Why You Shouldn’t Float Down The West Canada Creek Anytime Soon

A summertime staple for many in Central New York is floating down the West Canada Creek in Poland with friends, family and some ice cold beverages - soaking up the sun and cooling down in the water.

Locals who know the water well are urging people not to attempt tubing for a little while. Here's why.

According to West Canada Creek Tubing, which is operated by the West Canada Creek Campground, tubing is extremely dangerous right now due to high water levels, fast flow and debris.

They've posted the following messages on their Facebook page:

"NO TUBING SATURDAY AND SUNDAY!!! WATER IS DANGEROUS!!!"

"NO TUBING TODAY - DANGEROUS WATER CONDITIONS!!! DO NOT TUBE ON YOUR OWN - WATER IS RUNNING VERY HIGH AND FULL OF DEBRIS!"

They also said that the dam is overflowing, and may not return to normal levels until later next week.

Locals are also warning about water conditions. A Facebook post is being shared all over social media that was originally in the Herkimer-Oneida County Fire Dispatch group:

DO NOT TUBE THE WEST CANADA CREEK UNTIL WATER LEVELS COME DOWN. POLAND FIRE CALLED OUT TO ASSIST PEOPLE THAT LUCKILY WERE ABLE TO GET OUT OF THE RIVER IN THE CAMPGROUND. THE RIVER IS AT EXTREMELY DANGEROUS LEVELS FOR ANY WATER ACTIVITY!!

Judy B. lives across the creek where allegedly six of the people made it to shore.

Rescue has to use ropes to get them up a steep bank. One person grabbed onto the bridge and was rescued. 3 people made it to the KOA second landing. All are safe from the creek but still are being rescued from the bank. They all were lucky.

Here's your yearly reminder to use some common sense. Do research on water conditions before hitting the road, and trust the people who know what to look for.

