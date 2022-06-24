New Tubing Trip Down Canyon of Beautiful Upstate NY River & There’s Beer

There's a new tubing option down a beautiful rock-walled canyon in Upstate, New York. And you can even have your own floating cooler along for the ride.

Whitewater Challengers offers a lazy tubing run at a new location on the Black River.

Our “Tube Taxi” will shuttle you upstream, then enjoy a relaxing float with friends & family down the beautiful rock-walled Black River Canyon.

Man floating down a canal in a blow up tube

Float Day Away

Spend a few hours floating, swimming, and just hanging with your family and friends through the beautiful Black River Canyon for the day. You're even encouraged to bring your own cooler.

With the stunning scenery and deep water, this is a self-guided adventure you won’t want to miss.

Some people tubing on a river in West Virginia.

What's Included

Equipment Included: lifejacket, tube, and optional paddle.

Duration: Approx. 2 1/2 float on the river. The total trip including the shuttle is 3 1/2 hours.

Ages: 7+ (children must be mature enough to be able to handle several hours on the water and must be accompanied by a parent or guardian)

Price: $35.00 (7-12 years) $38.00 (13 years and up).

Cooler Float Rental: (to hold your cooler): $18.00 plus tax

Footwear: You must be able to walk on uneven ground and climb steps. Good footwear is required. Old sneakers or water shoes are best. No flip-flops, slides, or crocks will be allowed.



Black River Canyon

If you want something a little more fast-paced, spend a day whitewater rafting. The Black River Canyon, which begins in Watertown and ends in Brownville, is a rare whitewater gem, known for its challenging rapids. It's one of few whitewater streams with reliable flows throughout the summer.

"If you've never seen this section of the river, it's one of the most chill beautiful spots in the 315."



Learn more about the new lazy tubing floats and whitewater rafting options down the Black River Canyon at Whitewaterchallengers.com.

