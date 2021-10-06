Experience Cosmic Night Tubing on Longest Mountain Adventure in the Northeast

Experience Cosmic Tubing on the longest mountain tubing adventure in the Northeast.

Take the plunge down 500 feet in just 16 seconds, under flashing LED lights for a ride you'll never forget at Rocking Horse Ranch Resort in Highland, New York, only 2 and a half hours from Utica. Then ride the Magic Carpet Lift back to the top of the ‘Big Hill,' to do ti all over again.

Cosmic tubing is open at Rocking Horse Ranch Resort on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday nights throughout the month of October.

Mountain tubing isn't just a winter sport at Rocking Horse Ranch either. You can enjoy a ride down the mountain all year long.

Photo Credit - Rocking Horse Ranch

In the winter you can enjoy the ice skating rink, downhill skiing, horseback riding, and horse-drawn sleigh rides. Or you can stay indoors and enjoy year-round summer in the Big Splash pools with a water walk challenge.

Photo Credit - Rocking Horse Ranch

In the summer, climb up the rock wall, take in the beauty of nature on kayaks or paddleboats, and end the night with live shows and entertainment.

Try your luck in the arcade with mini bowling. Test your skills in the fun barn with air-powered Nerf Cannons or at the shooting gallery and archery range.

Photo Credit - Rocking Horse Ranch

There are hundreds of activities for the whole family all year long and it's all included with your stay along with 3 meals each day.

Rocking Horse Ranch, near Poughkeepsie, was rated #1 All-Inclusive Family Resort in the US by TripAdvisor in 2019. Learn more and book your stay at Rockinghorseranch.com.

