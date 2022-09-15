Central New Yorker Wins Nearly 20 Grand on Take 5 Lottery Ticket

Someone in Central New York is holding a winning Take 5 lottery ticket. Is it you?

The winning numbers for the Wednesday, September 14 midday drawing:

5-9-21-23-29

The winning Take 5 ticket was sold at the Speedway on Route 12 in Norwich and is worth $18,563.50. You better check your numbers if you played Take 5 on September 14.

Evening Drawing NY Winner

There was another New York winner in the evening drawing. The winning numbers were:

1-6-26-38-39

The Take 5 ticket is worth $36,460.00 and was sold at John Begel & Grocery on Hylan Boulevard in Staten Island.

New York Powerball Winner

One lucky lottery player in New York hit the Powerball on Monday, September 12.

The winning numbers for the Powerball drawing were:

6-14-16-34-66 + 25

The two winning tickets matched the 5 Powerball numbers but missed the Powerplay. One was sold in Westchester County at Lucky Trading on Main Street in New Rochelle. The second winning million-dollar ticket was sold in Texas.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

You can find all the winning numbers at NYLottery.ny.gov.

Unclaimed Ticket About to Expire

If you've played the lottery lately you'd better check your ticket. There is a million winner that has been unclaimed and time is running out to cash it in.

A ticket worth $1 million, was for a second prize in the Mega Millions game. It was sold for the September 28, 2021, Mega Millions drawing. Those winning numbers were: 18-30-43-68-69 and Mega Ball 22.

The Mega Millions winning ticket was sold at a newsstand on Broadway in Manhattan and will expire on September 28, 2022.

A Cash4Life jackpot-winning ticket sold in Jackson Heights was about to expire, but someone finally did come forward to claim the $1,000 a day for life in the September 9, 2021 drawing.

Winners have up to one year after the drawing to claim any lottery ticket prizes.

How To Protect Yourself And Your Money If You Win The Lottery Whether you've recently won the lottery (or are planning to!), there are some things you should do right away to protect not only yourself but also your money.