Lucky Central New York Lottery Play Wins Take 5 Jackpot

Someone in Central New York is holding a winning Take 5 lottery ticket.

The winning Take 5 numbers for the Sunday, October 23 midday drawing were:

13-15-18-22-27

The winning Take 5 ticket was sold at the Fastrac on Main Street in Mohawk. It's worth $17,558.00.

Powerball Winner in New York

There were 3 winners in the Saturday, October 22 Powerball drawing, including one in New York.

The winning numbers were:

19-25-48-55-60 +18

The three winning second-place million-dollar tickets were sold in South Carolina, Texas and Nassau county in New York at the Albertson's store on Willis Avenue.

Since no one hit the Powerball jackpot, tonight's drawing is worth $610 million. The lump sum cash payout is $292 million.

You can find all the winning numbers at NYLottery.ny.gov.

Lottery Scam

Lottery players are being warned about a recent scam using the Mega Millions name and logo that promises big prizes.

The latest one making the rounds is using WhatsApp to send “Cash Gift” notifications to random phone numbers promising a $700,000 cash prize. The scammers are hoping someone will pay a large fee to claim a “prize” that does not exist.

Mega Millions warns consumers that there are no random prizes awarded anywhere in the world simply on the basis of phone numbers or email addresses. Our game is sold only in the United States and only by our participating lotteries.

