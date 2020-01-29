Wearing Helmets In Cars Mandatory In New York Soon?

It sounds crazy, but there is a new initiative that may require us to wear a helmet when we are in a car in New York State!

That's right. Just like when you are riding on a bicycle, you may be required to wear a helmet inside the vehcile your are traveling in.

According to Forbes.com, Governor Cuomo:

When one reporter asked him if he would mandate car helmets for motorists—a measure that would likely dampen demand for motoring—he did not laugh off the suggestion. Instead, he called for data on whether the measure could save lives.