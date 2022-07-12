Weapons Charges for Teens After Police Chase Stolen Car in Utica

Weapons charges are facing two teens following an alleged stolen vehicle incident.

On Monday, July 11, 2022 patrol officers with the Utica Police Department observed a vehicle that officers believed had been stolen about an hour before the sighting. Police tried to stop the driver of the vehicle at approximately 10:05pm. The UPD says that the driver would not stop for police. A short chase ensued before the UPD says, two parties jumped from the car and began running away."

The two suspects, both males, were found and taken into custody. According to a written release from the UPD the officers saw a loaded .22 caliber handgun "(within) feet of one of the parties...Upon utilizing a thermal imaging device it showed a strong heat signature as if it had just been in someone’s possession."

Gun Photo Credit: Utica Police Department (July 2022)

Both suspects are were reported to be under the age of 17 and were brought to the Utica Police Department for processing. Because of the age of the suspects the case was assigned to the Juvenile Aid Unit.

No physical injuries were reported as a result of the arrest. There is no information at this time as to whether there was any damage to the vehicle that was recovered.

The suspects, who are not being identified publicly because of their ages, were charged.

The suspect who was closest to the weapon, according to police, faces the following charges:

Criminal Possession of a Weapon it he Second Degree

Criminal Possession of a Firearm

Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle

The other suspect was charged with:

Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle

Both suspects were issued appearance tickets and released. They are scheduled to answer the charges at the Oneida County Family Court at a future date.

Anyone with information that may be helpful to the investigation is asked to call police. Anonymous calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Utica Police Department. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

