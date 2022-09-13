Police: Two Men Charged After Allegedly Being Found with Ghost Guns

Two men are facing charges after police say they were in possession of multiple illegal firearms.

New York State Police investigators with the Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) say that two men, identified as 19-year-old Alec D. Hollenbek of Lincklaen, New York and 53-year-old Duane G. Hollenbeck of Moravia, New York allegedly had "numerous ghost guns and large capacity ammunition feeding devices that are not NY SAFE Act compliant."

Alec Hollenbeck was arrested on Tuesday, August 30, 2022. Duane Hollenbeck was arrested on September 7, 2022.

They each face the following charges:

Criminal Possession of a Weapon (Class C felony)

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree (Class D felone)

Both men were arraigned and released on their own recognizance.

Alec Hollenbeck is scheduled to answer the charges in the Town of Lincklaen Court on Wednesday, September 14, 2022.

Duane Hollenbeck is scheduled to answer the charges in the Town of Lincklaen Court on September 20, 2022.

Anyone with information that may be helpful to the investigation is asked to call police. Regardless of the area in which an investigation or crime is taking place, anonymous calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

