Legendary Vegas Crooner Wayne Newton Performing in Upstate NY

Legendary lounge entertainer Wayne Newton will be bringing a little slice of Vegas with him when he takes the stage in Upstate New York later this month.

The Disabled Persons Action Organization (DPAO) will be bringing Newton in for a special engagement as part of its summer concert series. The event will take place at Watertown's Fairgrounds Arena on Friday, August 25th at 7pm. Tickets range from $20 for general admission to $60 for preferred seating and can be purchased at this link.

Newton has recorded and released, to date, an astounding 165 albums in his career. This remarkably gifted artist, who can perform 13 different musical instruments on stage, has done so throughout his career without ever being able to read a single note of music. In a volatile, unforgiving industry where careers and successes can appear and disappear like vapors, Wayne Newton resides atop the “Mount Rushmore of Entertainers” etched in music history.

A CAREER SPANNING SIX DECADES

Known as "Mr. Las Vegas," Wayne Newton has carved a remarkable career for himself beginning as a young singing prodigy in the early 1960s. His breakthrough hit "Danke Schoen" -- used in a memorable scene in the 1986 comedy Ferris Bueller's Day Off -- helped catapult Newton to international fame.

Newton's longstanding Vegas residency has made him synonymous with the glitz and glamor of the city. His magnetic stage presence has earned him a devoted fanbase, especially amongst the ladies.

Beyond music, Newton has dabbled in both TV and film. He had a memorable role playing himself in the 1997 Chevy Chase comedy Vegas Vacation, where he serenaded Ellen Griswold.

