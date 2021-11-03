UPDATED 2:37- Utica Police say the lockdown has been lifted and dismissal will proceed as normal.

Watson Williams Elementary School in Utica is currently on lockdown

Utica Police say the lockdown is in place due to an incident happening in the immediate vicinity of the school.

Police say the incident is not related to school and updates will be released as they develop.

Utica Police K-9 Varick Utica Police K-9 Unit Member Varick