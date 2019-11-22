Watch Video of Dog Driving Car in Circles

How many times do you see a dog left in a car, sitting in the driver seat behind the wheel? It always makes me laugh because it looks like the dog is driving the car.

Well in Port St Lucie Florida, a dog was driving a car for about an hour. It happened in a cul-de-sac as neighbors watched the car circle in reverse for about an hour.

According to ABC 7 News, the big black lab was left alone in the running car and somehow knocked the car into reverse. Police were called to the scene and eventually opened the driver's door. The dog jumped out at that point and the police we're able to stop the car, but not before it took out a mailbox.

One woman was quoted by WPBF TV as saying,

First thing I thought I saw somebody backing up, but then they kept going and I'm like, okay, what are they doing?

No one was hurt in the incident and there is no word on whether or not the car's owner is facing charges for leaving a running car unattended.

Check out the video here.

[via ABC 7 News/You Tube/News4JAX]