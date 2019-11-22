Pets are awesome. They bring so much joy to our lives. But when it comes time to say goodbye, it's one of the hardest days of your life because it's like saying goodbye to a family member.

Former Binghamton Rumble Pony and Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow, is dealing with the pain of losing his dog now. Tim had to put his dog Bronco to sleep and took to Twitter to share his grief.

There were pictures of Tim playing with the dog and a very tearful Tebow saying goodbye for the final time. Today Tim tweeted a picture of himself on one knee in front of a wooden cross where Bronco was laid to rest.

I know what Tim's feeling all too well. Next Monday, December 2, will be the fifth anniversary of us having to put down our golden retriever Hutch. Hutch was 9 years old and was diagnosed with cancer in September of 2014. He was with us another two and a half months after his diagnosis. That's when we realized he was suffering too much and we couldn't stand to see him in pain any longer. As much as we loved having Hutch, we haven't gotten another dog since because we would hate to have to go through the pain of saying good-bye again. Yeah, pets bring so much joy to our lives, and when they go, it brings so much sadness. Sorry for your loss Tim.

[via Twitter/Tim Tebow]