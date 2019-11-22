Is Mac And Cheese A Good Thanksgiving Day Side Dish
One of the biggest eating days of the year is coming up next week and that has sparked a debate of what makes a traditional side dish for Thanksgiving dinner.
Sure we all know that stuffing and green casserole make the cut but what about Mac and Cheese? A friend of mine was told by her Mom not to bring mac and cheese as a side dish since it wasn't' a traditional dish.
So what do you think, should Mac and Cheese get a place next to Green Bean Casserole, Candied Yams, Sweet Potato Casserole With Marshmallows, and mashed potatoes?
Should Mac and Cheese Be Considered A Thanksgiving Side Dish?
Yes...I love it
No...too much of an everyday food