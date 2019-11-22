The initial recall included over 48 tons of ready to eat salads sold at national chains around the country due to possible E. coli. The USDA has since reduced the poundage to 75,233 due to the exclusion of non-FSIS-regulated products.

Missa Bay, LLC, a Swedesboro, N.J. establishment, is recalling approximately 75,233 pounds of salad products that contain meat or poultry because the lettuce ingredient may be contaminated with E. coli O157:H7.

The salad product items were produced from October 14, 2019, through October 16, 2019. The products subject to the recall can be found on a spreadsheet or via labels/packaging.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 18502B” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to distribution locations across the country including NY and CNY.

An unopened package of Ready Pac Bistro Chicken Raised Without Antibiotics Caesar Salad with FSIS EST number 18502B on the label was randomly tested and the lettuce tested positive for E. coli O157:H7. All products from the same lot of lettuce are included in the recall.

Most people infected with STEC O157:H7 develop bloody diarrhea and vomiting. Some illnesses last longer and can be more severe. Persons who experience these symptoms should seek emergency medical care immediately.

Consumers with questions regarding the recall can contact Mary Toscano, Consumer Affairs Manager for Bonduelle at 1-800-800-7822.