The annual tradition 'Drums Along the Mohawk' will not be returning to Rome in 2020.

'Drums Along the Mohawk' is usually presented at Rome Free Academy's stadium during the summer. This year, however, the RFA stadium is undergoing renovations which will prevent the competition from returning to the Mohawk Valley.

In a Facebook post, the committee announced plans to cancel the event: "Claudette Wire, Director of Drums Along the Mohawk, and the committee have made the difficult decision to notify DCI that Drums Along the Mohawk does not have an acceptable venue in the Mohawk Valley and will be unable to present Drums Along the Mohawk in the summer of 2020."

A DCI Syracuse event is planned for July 30, 2020.