The 2019 New York Farm Bureau Market Basket Survey finds it costs 15% less this year for the classic Thanksgiving Day dinner compared to 2018. The average total price this year, which includes a 16-pound turkey along with the trimmings and dessert is just under $49.00. Farm bureau officials say the big drop is in turkey prices which are averaging about $1.27 per pound statewide. That’s comparable to the national average of $1.30 per pound.