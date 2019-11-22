Ride-Along With Pros During the New York Bassmaster Tourneys

The Bassmaster Elite Series has two New York stops on its 2020 tournament schedule. How would you like to ride along and get some tips from the pros? You can with the Marshal Program, here's how.

The Marshal program puts you in the boat with the world's best anglers for two or three days in the tournament. You're not allowed to fish, but you serve as a set of eyes for tournament officials and can take all the photos you want. In fact, you're encouraged to share the pics and even write blog posts for Bassmaster's website.

Rick Moore has served as a Marshall at 22 tournaments and says most of the pros are willing to share tips and techniques, plus you'll see lots of bait prototypes.

the pros will be candid about what and why they are fishing a certain way. I can't count the number of times a pro has had me join him on the front deck to show how he was interpreting his graphs or reading the movements of a bedding fish.

Marshals also operate the digital BASSTrakk scoring system enabling fans to follow the action in real-time. To qualify as a Marshal you must be a Bassmaster Member and there's a $99 cost per tournament. Registration opens December 3 and can be done online or by calling 877-BASS-USA.

The two New York tournament stops are on the St. Lawrence River at Waddington July 23rd through the 26th and on Lake Champlain in Plattsburgh July 30th through August 2nd. Read more on being a Marshall at Bassmaster.com