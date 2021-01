Brewster in Knoxville has done it again! A couple of months ago, we came up with the idea for a new TV show called “Dads are Dating,” since Free Beer and Hot Wings are both single now. We put out the call for someone to create a theme song for the fictional sitcom and Brewster in Knoxville delivered. But now, Brewster has really outdone himself! He went one step further and created a video intro for the show. Check it out: