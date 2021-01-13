More Than 70 Dogs Dead After Expanded Dog Food Recall

Midwestern Pet Foods has expanded their recall on a number of their products after more than 70 dogs have died and 80 became sick.

Reports say that the recall was placed on their products after being linked to multiple dog deaths and may contain potentially unsafe levels of aflatoxin, a byproduct of mold.

Back on December 30th, the Food and Drug Administration issued the recall of nine total lots of Sportmix pet food products. On January 11th, the recall was expanded to include more varieties from the brand.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Lots of the following pet food products have been recalled if the date/lot code includes an expiration date on or before “07/09/22” and includes “05” in the date/lot code, which identifies products made in the Oklahoma plant:

Pro Pac Adult Mini Chunk, 40 lb. bag

Pro Pac Performance Puppy, 40 lb. bag

Splash Fat Cat 32%, 50 lb. bag

Nunn Better Maintenance, 50 lb. bag

Sportmix Original Cat, 15 lb. bag

Sportmix Original Cat, 31 lb. bag

Sportmix Maintenance, 44 lb. bag

Sportmix Maintenance, 50 lb. bag

Sportmix High Protein, 50 lb. bag

Sportmix Energy Plus, 44 lb. bag

Sportmix Energy Plus, 50 lb. bag

Sportmix Stamina, 44 lb. bag

Sportmix Stamina, 50 lb. bag

Sportmix Bite Size, 40 lb. bag

Sportmix Bite Size, 44 lb. bag

Sportmix High Energy, 44 lb. bag

Sportmix High Energy, 50 lb. bag

Sportmix Premium Puppy, 16.5 lb. bag

Sportmix Premium Puppy, 33 lb. bag

Lot code information may be found on the back of bag and will appear in a three-line code, with the top line in format “EXP 03/03/22/05/L#/B###/HH:MM”

If you have one of the products listed above, but do not know the lot code or expiration date, FDA recommends that you stop feeding the product. If your pet has symptoms of aflatoxin poisoning, contact a veterinarian immediately. Even pets without symptoms may have suffered liver damage, so you may want to contact your veterinarian if your pet has eaten any of the recalled products. It you have a bag of the food listed above, stop feeding it to your pet.

The affected products were distributed to online retailers and stores nationwide within the United States.