As the vaccine release starts to ramp up, many people are eager to get it. With the increase in demand and the state's allowance of individuals in the 1-B category, MVHS is facing an issue scheduling appointments due to the fact they're waiting on additional vaccine to arrive.

The new snag in the plan has prompted Mohawk Valley Health System to address the concerns of the public. Vice President of Marketing and Communications for MVHS Caitlin McCann says the system has used up their latest allotment of vaccine. When it comes to reporting numbers and controlling the response to COVID-19, the state gets broken down into regions. McCann says, "In the Mohawk Valley region, which includes Oneida, Otsego, Herkimer, Montgomery, Fulton, and Schoharie Counties, we are waiting for the delivery of more vaccines to administer to our communities." MVHS is a big part in supplying healthcare for a number of those counties.

Up until Monday, the state was under their Phase 1a plan, which predominately allowed for front line medical workers, nursing home residents and staff, to name a few. When the 1b plan kicked into effect Monday, that opened the floodgates to a whole new wave of people desiring the vaccine. The 1b plans allows everyone over the age of 65 to get the vaccine who wants it. Governor Cuomo's office says vaccination sites are being set up across the state, but appointments could take up to 14 days to be made.

Here locally, MVHS is asking the public for patience. McCann explains, "It is difficult to schedule appointments without knowing when vaccines will arrive." She went on to add, "If you have questions or would like further information, please call the State vaccination hotline at 1-833-697-4829. We remain committed to keeping our community informed through regular updates." This is an ever changing and brand new experience for everyone. Each day that goes by, we're one day closer to the end of this mess.