SUNY Offering Free Online Training Center for New Yorkers

A new free, statewide campaign has been created to give New Yorkers a "clear pathway" to college and careers in a post-COVID economy.

Registration is now open for students to enroll for the spring semester. Students that complete any of the Online Training Center certificates and hold a high school diploma or a high school equivalency credential will be automatically accepted to any of SUNY's 30 community colleges or SUNY Empire State College.

What's even better? When I was applying to colleges, I feel like I spent an arm and a leg on application fees. Not only does this put students in the right direction by completing those training sessions, but having the application fee waived will be a huge sigh of relief for many.

According to News 10, even before the coronavirus pandemic, was projected that 65% of jobs in the U.S. would require post-secondary education through 2020, and recent projections show that increasing to 70% by 2027. Currently, more than 2.2 million New Yorkers between the ages of 25 to 44 have no degree, and 2.6 million between the ages of 45-64 are without one.

What's even better about this? These online programs, coupled with success coaches, will help more New Yorkers earn a higher education degree. Additionally, small business owners can start or grow their enterprises with EntreSkills, the free online entrepreneurial education course developed by the New York Small Business Development Center.

The free certifications include:

College Preparation (High School Equivalency)

Allied Health (Electronic Health Records, Pharmacy Technician)

Business and Industry (Advanced Manufacturing)

To be eligible, you must be a New York State resident from a low or moderate-income household, without a post secondary degree, who may be unemployed or recently laid off.

You can find out more by visiting SUNY For All online.

[NEWS 10]