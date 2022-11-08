Just when you thought you've heard it all. Hikers are being asked to stop licking frogs.

First, it was eating Tide Pods. Now people are apparently licking frogs to get high and the National Park Service has issued a warning on the stupidity of putting a poisonous animal in your mouth.

The Sonoran desert toad, also known as the Colorado river toad, is one of the largest toads found in North America, measuring nearly 7 inches. These toads have prominent parotoid glands that secrete a potent toxin. It won't get you high. It'll make you sick if you touch it or get the poison in your mouth.

As we say with most things you come across in a national park, whether it be a banana slug, unfamiliar mushroom, or a large toad with glowing eyes in the dead of night, please refrain from licking.

Credit - Anton Malanin via Unsplahs Credit - Anton Malanin via Unsplash loading...

New York National Sites

There are 23 National parks, sites, and monuments across New York State, including Fort Stanwix in Rome, known as "the fort that never surrendered."

The sacred ground where American forces defeated the British Army is at the Saratoga National Historical Park. The Women's

Women's Rights National Historic Park in Seneca Falls and the Harriet Tubman National Historic Park in Auburn, New York pay homage to the powerful ladies in history.

No matter which National park you visit, please avoid licking frogs or any other thing you may come across.

