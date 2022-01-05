Wanted By Local Police: Have You Seen This Man? Reward Offered.

The Oneida County Sheriff's Department is looking for a local man on criminal charges resulting in 2 arrest warrants. 30-year-old John D. DeCarolis who is believed to be possibly staying in the Utica area, is this week's Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week.

DeCarolis, is a white male and about 180 lbs., according to Sgt. Michael J. Ladd Sr., of the Oneida County Sheriff's Department. He's wanted on 2 arrest warrants involving Felony Criminal Content, Criminal Mischief and Harassment.

• 1st arrest warrant is for Felony Criminal Contempt 1st and misdemeanor Criminal Mischief 4th

• 2nd Arrest Warrant is for Felony Criminal Contempt 1st and a violation offense of Harassment 2nd

WANTED BY THE ONEIDA COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT

Name: John D. DeCarolis

AGE: 30

Ht: 5' 10"

Wt: 180 lbs

Race: Caucasian

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Brown

Police are asking for calls and tips to be made to the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers tip line, anonymously at 1-866-730-8477.

Ladd added as a reminder that "everyone is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."

Authorities say, sharing this story with friends and family and on social media increases the chance of keeping our neighborhoods safe. Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% anonymous and cash rewards are given to people who deliver credible and accurate information which results in the arrest of wanted persons.

Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is a community based program that is 100% completely anonymous, allowing people to deliver tips privately without fear of retribution. Crime Stoppers also offers cash rewards to people who provide information that lets to a suspect's arrest.

contact Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. You can place a 100% anonymous tip several ways.

1) Through this site by clicking submit a tip

2) Directly at www.p3tips.com

3) By calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS)

4) by downloading the Android app P3TIPS

Crime Stoppers asks that tips are not submitted through Facebook Messenger. All tips must go through the tip lines.

