If you shop at Walmart locations in Rome, Utica, Herkimer, New Hartford, and Syracuse, you'll soon notice they will look different.

According to CNN, Walmart is giving all of its stores massive makeovers. You will see a new redesign that mimics its app so shoppers can more easily find what they're looking for.

In a push to get more people to download its app and use it while shopping (read: not Amazon's app), Walmart is encouraging shoppers to download it prior to entering to assist in navigating the store, search for more options online and pay once finished."

According to the news, the redesign will roll out to 200 US stores by the end of the year and 1,000 more by the end of 2021. Many of these innovations seem inspired by the way customers have started shopping during COVID-19, however, Walmart had already been testing this new concept in select stores.

Shoppers will also notice that Walmart's departments are being more clearly organized and new, larger signage will be installed.

Walmart is Removing One-Way Aisles, Single Entrances at Stores

Walmart said it would resume two-way shopping in all of its 4,753 U.S. stores at the beginning of October and also reopen some additional store entrances that had been closed temporarily to help control the flow of customer traffic.

Will Walmart In Utica And Rome Start Delivering COVID-19 Test Kits By Drone?

The NY Post is reporting that Walmart will now run a pilot project to deliver self-collection test kits for the coronavirus through automated drones at customers’ doorsteps. Will this be in New York any time sooon though? Actually, yes, in some ways.