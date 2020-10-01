A New York dealership gave a brand new car to a 104-year-old veteran when he came to their lot looking to buy a vehicle.

Joe Basil Chevrolet of Depew usually runs a "Vehicles for Veterans" event every year. This year, because of the coronavirus pandemic, they were forced to cancel the giveaway. But that didn't put a damper on their generosity.

The dealership was visited by 104-year-old veteran Clint Johnson earlier this week, who was shopping for a 2020 Chevrolet Sonic. Instead of presenting the senior with a bill, the sales manager handed over the key to the brand-new vehicle - for free.

"Though specific details of his service weren't shared, both his centenarian status and Twentieth Air Force cap suggests he served in World War II," observes The Drive magazine.

"Clint the 104-year-old war vet wanted to purchase a new 2020 Chevy Sonic from us, but we thought since he already sacrificed so much for us that we would just give it to him! Thank you for your service Clint, we could never repay you."

The dealership's act of generosity earned them the respect of many - especially veterans - who, within the comments of their Facebook post, say they'd be willing to travel from nearly any distance to purchase a car from Joe Basil Chevrolet.

"Once I’m ready to purchase a new truck I think I will make the trip from Maine just to do business with you guys. Congrats Clint and thank you for your service!"

