Did anyone see the streaking bright light in the sky? What was it? CBS says that reports starting coming in early Wednesday morning of a fireball seen in the sky over many parts of the eastern U.S. Are we being visited by aliens? Not quite.

The American Meteor Society said they received hundreds of reports from New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and other states of a very bright fireball that lit up the early morning sky Wednesday, right before 6:30. Robert Lunsford, who works for the group, said it was probably a meteor entering Earth's atmosphere and then burning up. What's something is that the meteor doesn't even have to be that big. Lunsford said they can be as small as a softball, but still let off a brilliant light because of the speed in which they are traveling.

This may have been seen a little outside the Hudson Valley, as reports from the AMS says the sightings were more towards western New York, and Pennsylvania. Events like this are actually not that uncommon. In fact, scientists say a meteor may have exploded high above New York state in late 2019, causing an eerie greenish light to be seen in the sky that night.

Some scientists even felt that a small asteroid could cross Earth's orbit right before Election Day, but later said the rock was so small, it would disintegrate in the atmosphere before hitting anything. Of course, if something like this were to really happen it would be in the year 2020.