See a Halloween Classic at a Special New Hartford Drive-In

Drive-in movies are experiencing a huge comeback during the COVID-19 pandemic. And three Utica, Rome and New Hartford businesses are teaming up for a great drive-in showing that's perfect for the Halloween season.

Utica's Broadway Theater League and Rome's Broasters Coffee Company are presenting the 1988 classic movie Beetlejuice at the PAR Technology parking lot on Saturday evening, October 24.

Beetlejuice is an American horror comedy film directed by Tim Burton and stars Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis, Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder. The film was a critical and commercial success, grossing $73.7 million in the U.S. on a $15 million budget.

Here are some details about the event from Facebook:

Get there early and enjoy our food trucks, coffee and cider.

Tickets in advance: $20/ $50 Per Car

$50 ticket includes a VIP tricks and treat bag filled with goodies for the whole family.

Tickets at the door: $30 Per Car

VIP Tickets will not be sold

PAR Technology's New Hartford address is 8383 Seneca Turnpike #2.

Part of PAR's mission statement: "40 years of experience being the magic behind the scenes and putting restaurants big and small in the spotlight. We’re here to help restaurants do what they do best, putting broad innovation and smart hardware at your disposal. So you can turn each and every order into a unique and lasting relationship."