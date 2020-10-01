Report: Breathtaking Fall Foliage in Utica and Rome

Welcome to the fourth fall foliage report for Utica, Rome, and the beautiful Adirondacks. We'll see spectacular colors this weekend in many areas as leaves are rapidly changing with the cooler temperatures and cold nights.

For the I Love New York fall foliage report in Central New York, Spotters say we're at mid-point in Oneida and Herkimer.

In Norwich , Chenango County spotters predict 75% color change this weekend, with near-peak foliage showcasing very brilliant reds, yellows, and purples.

Schoharie County spotters around Middleburgh expect up to 75% change and near-peak conditions, with bright yellow, red, rust, and orange leaves.

The color transition is rapidly increasing in Broome County, where Binghamton reports predict more than 55% change and near-peak leaves. Look for very bright red, orange and yellow leaves.

Reports from Cooperstown and Oneonta in Otsego County predict 55% change and bright red, yellow, and orange shades.

According to reports from Yankee Hill and Schoharie Crossing State Historic Site, Montgomery County is expected to be at least 35% color changed, with rapidly emerging oranges and yellows, along with sumac reds beginning to shine.

Madison County spotters reporting from Stone Quarry Hill Art Park near Cazenovia predict up to 40% leaf change with beautiful, very brilliant shades of red, orange, and yellow.

Oneida County spotters from Utica expect a 40-50% change this weekend, with orange and red shades.

Adirondack spotters predict 80-85% color change with peak and post-peak conditions. You can expect a lush kaleidoscope of dandelion. goldenrod, ginger, russet, orange crush, scarlet, raspberry, claret, and merlot leaves of above-average brilliance. Reports note that with no frosty nights and pleasant temperatures (and barring damaging rain), the foliage in the area will continue to be breathtaking through the weekend.

Leaves changed very quickly at Saranac Lake and are past its peak with more than 85% change, but you'll still find bright shades of red, gold, and yellow.

Fall Foliage Reports are obtained from volunteer field observers and reflect expected color conditions for the coming weekend. Reports are issued every Wednesday afternoon.

The interactive map produced by SmokyMountains.com shows Central New York at a "patchy' point.

SmokyMountains.com considers all sorts of data for their map, including historical and forecast precipitation and temperatures, along with historical peak leaf data.