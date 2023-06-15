Is There Hepatitis in Your Freezer? Food Recall Issued at Major Retailer

This is probably one of the more alarming food recalls we've seen in a while. Hepatitis could be lurking in your freezer as we speak.

The FDA has issued a recall for particular varieties of frozen fruits sold at Walmart stores:

Walmart: Great Value Sliced Strawberries, Great Value Mixed Fruit, and Great Value Antioxidant Blend distributed to select Walmart stores in AR, AZ, CA, CO, HI, IA, ID, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MT, ND, NE, NV, NY, OH, OK, OR, PA, SD, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY from January 24, 2023 to June 8, 2023.

Rader Farms Organic Fresh Start Smoothie Blend distributed to Costco Wholesale stores in Colorado, Texas, California, and Arizona from October 3, 2022, and June 8, 2023. HEB: Rader Farms Organic Berry Trio distributed to HEB stores in Texas from July 18, 2022, to June 8, 2023.

If you've purchased these frozen fruit varieties from either Utica, New Hartford, Herkimer or Rome Walmarts, consumers are encouraged to either throw the fruit away or return it for a refund.

For a full list of impacted products, affected product codes & best-by dates, and images, visit the FDA website.

Luckily, no illnesses have been reported thus far.

WHAT IS HEPATITIS A, EXACTLY?

When it comes to hepatitis, it's important to know your ABCs.

In this case, hepatitis A is a contagious liver infection caused by the hepatitis A virus. It is typically spread through contaminated food or water or through close contact with an infected person. Symptoms may include fatigue, nausea, jaundice (yellowing of the skin and eyes), and abdominal pain, but most people recover fully with time and rest.

